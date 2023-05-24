Upgrading govt school buildings on a par with private: Minister

“The camp is conducted with an objective to make students reach the pinnacle in their life. Basic facilities, including toilets are upgraded particularly in schools, where girls are studying. After Chief Minister MK Stalin launched up-gradation of infrastructure in primary schools in February in Vellore, works are underway to develop infrastructure works in schools in 185 panchayats. Soon, the buildings of high and higher secondary schools will also be modernised using NABARD funds,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.