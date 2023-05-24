TN given 2 months’ notice to handover Child helpline service 1098

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Tuesday announced two months’ notice period for 13 States and Union Territories (UTs), including Tamil Nadu, for handing over Child Helpline (CHL) services 1098 from non-profits to respective State Child Protection Services (CPS).

The transition will happen under Mission Vatsalya Scheme for States like TN, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The handing over will happen from Childline India Foundation (CIF) and partner NGOs working in the State to CPS by the former serving two-months’ notice.

And, the notice period will be effective from June 1 till July 31, stated the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has already given two-months’ notice in April to ten States/UTs, which will be effective till June 19.