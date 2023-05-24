People urge Dalmia to ensure safety of mine workers

Ariyalur district Vivasayigal Sangam president Sengamuthu while speaking in the hearing said, the heavy vehicles operated for the cement factory fail to adhere to the traffic norms. Most of the time, these heavy vehicles pose a threat to the people and so the Kallankurichi-Ariyalur Road should be widened and proper light facilities should be made and the water bodies should be maintained well by the factory administration.