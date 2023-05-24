Organs of Tiruvallur accident victim harvested at CMC hospital

VELLORE: The organs of a man killed in an accident were harvested at Vellore’s CMC hospital and set to give a new lease of life to many.

J Ebinesan (48) a teacher and resident of Veeramangalam village in Tiruvallur district met with a road accident while traveling on a two wheeler on Sunday.

He was admitted to the CMC Hospital, Vellore. After he was declared brain dead the next day, his wife consented to donate his organs. The victim’s heart and lungs were and sent to the Chennai based MGM hospital while the liver and left kidney were sent to CMC hospital’s Ranipet campus at Kannigapuram.

The right kidney was harvested and given to the Chennai Apollo hospital.

The victim is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.