NGT orders to save 100-year-old trees in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coimbatore district collector to ensure 100-year-old trees are not cut till final orders are passed pertaining to a case filed by a resident.

The Tribunal, in its order, said that a complaint has been received by way of a letter from S Shahjahan of Coimbatore. The letter alleged that two of the 100-year-old tamarind trees at the junction of Panneer Selvam Flower Market and Mettupalayam Road are likely to be cut and removed for the construction of a new market place.

"He has also furnished photographs of the trees which are after the pedestrian platform and not obstructing the road or way," the Tribunal observed.

While hearing the case, the southern bench issued notices to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and others.

The Tribunal also directed the district collector of Coimbatore and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to file a report on the issue. They have been directed to ensure that the trees are not cut till further orders are passed.

The Tribunal has posted the case on July 18 for hearing, and it is expected that the district administration and civic body submits their reports before the next hearing. It may be noted a similar petition is also pending before the Madras High Court where an activist has demanded the court intervention to prevent the axing of trees for road development in Strahans road, Pattalam in north Chennai.