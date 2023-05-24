Garden at Udhagamandalam rly station adjudged best maintained, gets award

COIMBATORE: The garden at Udhagamandalam railway station has been adjudged as the best maintained garden in the ‘Medium Public Garden’ category.

Tourism Minister K Ramachandran presented a rolling cup, which was received by P. Subramanian, Assistant Director of Nilgiri Mountain Railway and A Sivalingam, Senior Section Engineer in the presence of district administration authorities and other officials during the 125th annual flower show at Government Botanical Garden in Ooty on Tuesday.

“The garden sports well maintained lawns and flower plants with colourful blooms. It now has become an added attraction to thousands of tourists, who throng the hill station. Needless to say, the famed Nilgiri Mountain Railway, of which Udhagamandalam railway station is a part of, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” said a statement.