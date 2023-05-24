Gang of 4 robs private firm staff of Rs 23L near Erode

COIMBATORE: A gang of four persons kidnapped a private firm employee and robbed Rs 23 lakhs from him in Erode on Tuesday.

Police said Sathyamurthy, 47 from Perundurai was bound to a steel factory in Ingur from another branch in Pallapalayam with cash collections for the day.

He was going in the firm’s car when the gang intercepted and robbed him, the police said.

“Two of the gang intercepted him in a four-wheeler near Palapalayam irivu. Soon two more of them arrived in two two-wheelers. They gagged and tied him up before kidnapping him in the same car,” said the Police report.

On reaching a deserted spot in Kurinji Nagar, the culprits took away Rs 23 lakhs and mobile phone from the victim.

They also locked the doors of the car before leaving the spot.

As Sathyamurthy didn’t turn up for long, the other staff of the firm went in search and found the car.