TamilNadu

Gang of 4 robs private firm staff of Rs 23L near Erode

Police said Sathyamurthy, 47 from Perundurai was bound to a steel factory in Ingur from another branch in Pallapalayam with cash collections for the day.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A gang of four persons kidnapped a private firm employee and robbed Rs 23 lakhs from him in Erode on Tuesday.

Police said Sathyamurthy, 47 from Perundurai was bound to a steel factory in Ingur from another branch in Pallapalayam with cash collections for the day.

He was going in the firm’s car when the gang intercepted and robbed him, the police said.

“Two of the gang intercepted him in a four-wheeler near Palapalayam irivu. Soon two more of them arrived in two two-wheelers. They gagged and tied him up before kidnapping him in the same car,” said the Police report.

On reaching a deserted spot in Kurinji Nagar, the culprits took away Rs 23 lakhs and mobile phone from the victim.

They also locked the doors of the car before leaving the spot.

As Sathyamurthy didn’t turn up for long, the other staff of the firm went in search and found the car.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

staff
Gang
Employee
Erode
Kidnapped
Private firm
private firm employee
robs private firm staff
private firm staff

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in