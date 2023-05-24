EPS criticising CM’s tour to cover up AIADMK’s corruption: Thennarasu

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday said that Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami was spreading falsehood about Chief Minister M K Stalin's foreign tour to divert public attention from the corruption of the previous AIADMK regime and the disproportionate assets cases pending against his former cabinet colleagues.

Condemning EPS for his critique of the CM's nine-day foreign tour to Singapore and Japan, Thennarasu, in a statement issued this morning, said that the LoP, who learnt that the CM was leaving on a foreign tour to attract investments, organised a rally a day earlier and submitted a half-baked complaint alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the State.

Remarking that the same Palaniswami had turned a blind eye when young women complained of sexual harassment in Pollachi and a woman IPS officer accused harassment by her senior in the previous AIADMK regime, the finance minister referred to the LoP's famous "learnt from television" remark about the Thoothukudi police firing and said that Palaniswami was organizing rallies and issuing statements to cover up his inner party crisis and chargesheet framed against a couple of his former cabinet colleagues in disproportionate assets cases.