80-year-old man of Alampakkam near Lalgudi drowns while bathing in pond

TIRUCHY: An 80-year-old person drowned in a pond in Tiruchy on Tuesday and the fire and rescue personnel retrieved the body after a search for over an hour.

It is said, the senior citizen Arockiasamy from Alampakkam near Pullambadi in Lalgudi went to take bath at Thouli pond in the locality but suddenly,he went to the deeper portion of the pond by accident and drowned.

On information, the Pullambadi fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body after a search for around one hour. Subsequently, the body was handed over to the Kallakudi police who rushed the body to Lalgudi GH.

Based on the complaint by Arockiasamy’ wife Arul Mary, Kallakudi police registered a case and are investigating.