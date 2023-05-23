Vyasarpadi Adi Dravidar school alumni join to uplift alma mater
CHENNAI: A few former students of Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School in Vyasarpadi have taken upon themselves to uplift the institutions in the area in ways that will help current students learn in a better environment.
Since these former students learned that both boys’ and girls’ schools in Kannikapuram, Vyasarpadi lacked some infrastructure and other facilities, they volunteered to address these issues.
Speaking to DT Next, Vasantha Kumar, a 1991-93 batch student currently in a central government job said he has been helping out students from his school to enroll in colleges and universities’ from 2017. But, since last year, after knowing other concerns, he along with others formed an association to address the concerns in both the schools.
“I along with a few others formed a group to address concerns with Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) schools in Vyasarpadi. We contacted the respective school heads of primary and higher secondary schools to provide them with needed supplies,”said Vasantha Kumar.
The group has been attending to various concerns at schools like electrical complaints, drainage issues, lack of furniture and so on.
“We are planning to hold guidance classes for students from June, when the schools reopen. Education is the only escape for students from economically weaker backgrounds. Hence, we are focused on uplifting their condition,” he added.
The former students have requested for assistance like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and other aid from different quarters to help the students.
The school head said, “The former students have been of great help and an inspiration for current students to aspire and achieve goals. Hence, I urge for more former students to come forward to help the schools.”
School Education Department, former students meeting
Meanwhile, the School Education Department has recently directed school heads to involve former students in improving the conditions of government schools. For this, a regional discussion meeting is to be held from May 23 to 25.
The meeting will be held in Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts. The former students will counsel students on the importance of higher education and other needed guidance to navigate the outside world.
