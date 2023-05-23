TN industrialist Karumattu T. Kannan passes away

CHENNAI: Well-known industrialist and owner of Thiagaraja mills, Karumattu T. Kannan passed away at his residence in Madurai on Tuesday. He was 70.

He was associated with several industrial bodies of South India, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Southern Indian Mills association.

He was also the 'Thakkar' of the famous Madurai Sri Meenakshi Sundareswar temple.

Kannan was the President of Thiagarajar Colleges and a member of the state planning commission and was involved in the activities of Anna University.

He was presented with the Perunthalivar Kamarajar award instituted by the Tamil Nadu government for promoting education and social service.

The state government had appointed him as a member of the High-Level Advisory committee of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022.

He leaves behind his wife Uma Kannan and children Visalakshi, Radha, and Hari Thiagarajan.

Family sources told IANS that the last rites will be performed on Wednesday.