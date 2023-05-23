Take steps to prevent pvt schools from collecting exorbitant fees: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to prevent private schools from collecting exorbitant tuition fees and donations from parents and ensure that they collect the fees fixed by the fee determination committee only.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan sought immediate release of the revised fees to be fixed by the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Fee Determination Committee headed by Justice R Balasubramaniam for private schools.

"It seems that admissions have already started in many private schools. There are reports of parents selling their gold jewellery to pay school fees in Coimbatore. Hence, there is an immediate need to determine a fair rate of payment," he said.

Also, in every private school, 25 per cent of students from economically backward families should be admitted as per the Right to Education Act. "The government is providing the tuition fees of the students who are admitted in this way. Around 80 thousand students across the state are likely to apply under the Right to Education Act. We request the government to ensure that no additional amount is charged to them," he said.

He demanded the government inspect the private schools to assess the basic infrastructures and other aspects to ensure fair education to students.