Stalin is on a 'pleasure trip' to Singapore, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Singapore and Japan was only a "pleasure trip" and nothing to do with wooing investors to the State.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, claimed that during his regime, the global investors meet, which was conducted in 2019, has attracted investment to the tune of Rs 3,00,501 crore by signing a total of 304 memorandum of understanding with the companies.

"The investment also helped to generate 10,844 employment opportunities,” he said adding that of the total agreeements about 27% work have started within one year.

Pointing out that in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation, it was delayed to setup new industries, Palaniswami said: "However, in 2021 begining, the work to establish industries have stared".

Stating that during the AIADMK regime, production was started in many industries, the leader of the opposition of the House said: "I have also launched "Yadhum Oorae" scheme from US and in continuation I also visited Dubai and attracted investment for Rs. 8,835 crore from 41 companies that also generated jobs for more than 35,000 persons.”

Palaniswami alleged that tne DMK government is claiming that they have attracted several investors, which was done by the previous AIADMK regime. "Then, when DMK came to power, Stalin went for a "pleasure trip" with his family to Dubai in the pretext of wooing investors there,” he alleged.