Senior citizen couple working in a Karur farm found murdered

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen couple from Karur were murdered by miscreants in a farm late on Sunday.

Thangavel (65) and his wife Thaily (61) from Vangal Olaiyur were working in a coconut farm owned by Saravanakumar for over 15 years.

The couple used to stay in the farm at night also. On Monday around 8 am, the neighbours who could not see the couple involved in their routine work. They grew suspicious, went to the farm and were shocked to see the couple lying dead in a pool of blood.

Miscreants had dropped stones on their heads. Soon they passed on the information to the Vangal police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Karur GH.

The police also conducted an inquiry with the owner of the farm. Sniffer dogs were also brought for investigation. Further investigations are on.