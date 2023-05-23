Rs 2.95 lakh crore investment ensured since July ‘21: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that investment to the tune of Rs 2.95 lakh crore has been ensured in the two years of the DMK regime in the State.

Talking to media persons at the city airport before leaving for a Singapore and Japan on a nine-day foreign tour to invite investors for the Global Investors Meet to be held here in January 2024, Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government signed MoUs with six firms to the tune of Rs 6,100 crore and with the capacity to generate 15,100 jobs during his trip to Dubai in United Arab Emirates.

Informing that Sheraff Group has invested in the state, the CM said that the Lulu group has commenced its project in Coimbatore and it is engaged in the process of identifying land in Chennai for a project.

Stating that MoUs have been signed for 226 projects since July 2021, Stalin, responding to a query on the inked agreements, said that in the two-years of the DMK rule, investments to the tune of Rs 2,95,339 crore have been confirmed.

As soon as the assured investments are put to effect, jobs would be definitely created for 4,12,565 persons in the State. "We are undertaking this tour on that basis," he added.

Asked about the extent of investment they plan to attract during the two-nation trip, the CM said, "We will be meeting hundreds of firms. It can be finalized only after we reach there."

On whether he intends to travel to other countries after Singapore and Japan to woo investment, the CM said that it would be decided later.

Elaborating on his tour, Stalin said that besides inviting the firms in the two countries for the GIM in Chennai, they would also hold talks with them in person and through the investors meet there.

He added that the main objective of the foreign tour was inviting industries from the countries for next year's GIM.

The Chief Minister leads a delegation comprising state industries minister TRB Rajaa and chief secretary V Iraianbu among other top bureaucrats of the state government.