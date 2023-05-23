Rope car operations at Sholingur temple to commence in two months

SHOLINGUR: Arulmigu Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Sholingur in Ranipet district is set to get a rope car facility in two months. Trial runs of the long awaited project have been completed.

The rope car will help ferry devotees to the top of the 750 feet hillock. The service will be a boon, especially for the elderly, as it is difficult to climb up the steep hill.