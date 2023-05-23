Ministers appointed to expedite development works in TN dists

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday appointed four ministers as in-charge of a district each to expedite delivery of welfare projects to the people and implementation of development works there.

As per a GO issued by chief secretary V Iraianbu on May 22, State Handloom Minister has been appointed in charge of Tiruvallur district, replacing State Food Minister R Sakkarapani who would oversee project delivery in Krishnagiri district.

State Environment cum Climate Change Minister Siva V Meiyyanthan would hold charge of Mayiladuthurai district. He has been relieved of the responsibility of Nagappattinam district, which would henceforth be managed by State Law minister S Regupathy. The changes have been notified barely a few hours after Chief Minister M K Stalin left the city on a nine-day foreign tour to lure investment to the state.

The ministers have been advised to coordinate with the respective district collectors and district monitoring officers and other department officials in expediting development works and delivery of welfare measures to the people there.

The ministers also have the responsibility to engage in disaster relief during natural calamities and spread of diseases in the respective revenue districts they are in charge of.

Senior ministers K N Nehru (municipal administration), I Periasamy (rural development), E V Velu (public works), MRK Panneerselvam (agriculture), KKSSR Ramachandran (revenue) and Thangam Thennarasu (finance) are in charge of Salem, Theni, Tirupattur, Dharamapuri, Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram districts.