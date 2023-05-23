Madurai Medical College assistant prof suspended on sexual abuse charges

MADURAI: Syed Thahir Hussain, Assistant Professor in Anaesthesia, Madurai Medical College (MMC) has been placed under suspension on charges of alleged sexual abuse.

Based on the order of the Director of Medical Education, he’s suspended from his post, MME Dean, A Rathinavel said on Monday.

Talking to reporters, the Dean said eight undergraduate students, who’re the victims of the abuse, met him on May 6, wept and shared their emotional trauma.

When asked to submit their complaint in writing, nearly 42 students and 23 technicians of the operation theatre complained about the professor, the Dean said.

The Dean on May 9 ordered the Chairman of Vishaka committee V Dhanalakshmi, Vice Principal, to look into the matter.

Based on findings of the report submitted by the Vishaka committee to the Directorate of Medical Education, the suspension order was issued on Friday evening, he informed.