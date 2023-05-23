Kin protest as woman, child die after delivery in Tiruchy GH

TIRUCHY: A woman and her child died during delivery in Tiruchy GH and her kin staged a protest on Monday.

G Vijayasanthi (38) wife of Govindarasu, a driver from Mannachanallur in Tiruchy had a complication in her third pregnancy and so, she was admitted in the GH on the due date on May 19.

Since Vijayasanthi did not have labour pain, the doctors went for a caesarean.

On May 20 the baby boy died soon after the caesarean process. Meanwhile, Vijayasanthi had excess bleeding and so the doctors took her to the intensive care unit and monitored her. However, late on Sunday she died despite treatment.

On Monday, family members of Vijayasanthi gathered in front of the GH and staged a protest.

On information, the GH police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating members. The police registered a case and are investigating.