Annamalai alleges corruption in Centre's schemes by DMK govt

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai has accused the DMK government of corruption in Central government projects, including Jal Jeevan project and the smart city project.

"The roof of the VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore under the Central Government's Smart City project, collapsed after half an hour of rain," Annamalai said.

"Although tenders for these works were invited during the previous regime, the bulk of the work has started only after 2021. Before the stadium was opened for public use, Apoorva, Principal Secretary, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports, visited the renovation work of the VOC Stadium in August 2022 and said that the works were satisfactory," he said.

"The roof collapsed after 8 months of use. No casualties were reported as the roof collapsed when no one was present. From Jal Jeevan scheme to Smart City scheme, the DMK government is only aiming to make money by corrupting all central government scheme," he added.

He also sought strict action against officials and state ministers responsible for the schemes.