Will not contest LS polls in 2024, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said he does not wish to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Sunday, Annamalai said, “I work towards bringing a regime change in Tamil Nadu. There are other talented leaders in the BJP to contest the elections and my job is to ensure their victory. My politics will revolve around TN and I am not interested in Delhi politics,” he said.

Claiming that TN has reached the top in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind due to efforts of the Centre, Annamalai said the DMK has been taking credit for it, without doing anything. “How many houses has DMK given subsidy for solar panel installations? It also demands commission in releasing dues for wind energy suppliers. Power cuts remain high when demand peaks in May and therefore the state government should take preventive measures,” he said.

Stating that liquor sales have increased by 22 per cent in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai demanded closure of 75 per cent of Tasmac shops and allow toddy sales and pave way for income generation. “The BJP has also released a white paper report on increasing revenue through toddy sales,” he said. On BJP’s defeat in Karnataka, Annamalai said no ruling party has formed a government again since 1985.

“BJP couldn’t come to power due to boredom among people. There will be a reversal of the trend in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.