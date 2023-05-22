Thoothukudi firing 5th anniv observed

MADURAI: The fifth anniversary of the anti-Sterlite protest was observed in Thoothukudi on Monday.
On the same day in 2018 scores of people in Thoothukudi marched towards the Collectorate as part of a protest rally. It turned violent and claimed the lives of 13 and left many injured after police opened fire to bring the situation under control.
The victims were remembered by their near and dear ones and others. DMK cadre led by Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP and Deputy general secretary of the party offered tributes to the victims at Kalaignar Arangam in Thoothukudi, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android