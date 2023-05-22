Stalin to leave for Singapore, Japan tomorrow to woo investment

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is all set to leave for Singapore and Japan on Tuesday to woo investment to Tamil Nadu.

Stalin would lead a delegation comprising State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and top bureaucrats of the State on May 23.

An official communication from the State government said that chief minister Stalin would leave on Tuesday for Singapore. Stalin would meet Singapore transport, industries and commerce minister Mr Eswaran and minister of home cum law K Shamugham and chief executive officers of leading industrial houses of the island nation like Temasek, Sembcorp and CaptiaLand investment. Guidance Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, FameTN, TANSIM and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation would sign agreements with Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore India Partnership Office, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries in the presence of the Chief Minister who would also attend a cultural event to be organized by Tamils living there.

To strengthen the trade ties with Japan, which has been a strategic investment partner of Tamil Nadu, the CM-led delegation would meet industry captains and government officials in the country and invite them to participate in the Global Investors Meet to be held here in January 2024.

The Chief Minister would also participate in an investment promotion summit in Japan where MoUs would also be signed between the Tamil Nadu government and industries there.

Stalin and co would also travel from Tokyo to Osaka where Tamils live in large numbers. The Chief Minister would also take part in an investor's meet and invite top executives of leading firms in Osaka for the GIM.

Stalin will meet Japan commerce minister Nishimura Yashutosi and president of Jetro Mr Ishikura Norihiko in Japan. He would also participate in an investors meet to be attended by over 200 firms and oversee the signing of MoU between Tamil Nadu government and Kiyokuda and Omran firms. Tuesday would be Stalin's second overseas trip since assuming office in May 2021. Stalin had earlier visited the UAE where agreements were inked between TN and leading firms from the West Asian country. The tour is seen as an attempt by Stalin to lure investment to the State and achieve the ambitious target of turning Tamil Nadu into a US $ one trillion economy by 2030.