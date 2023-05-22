Schools in TN to reopen on scheduled dates: Min Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Schools for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 will reopen as scheduled on June 1, without any delay due to scorching heat, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday.

After final exams for the previous academic year got over in April, all students from Classes 1 to 12 are currently on summer holidays.

However, due to soaring mercury levels, there have been speculations that school opening would be postponed for students.

Additionally, teachers and stakeholders from all quarters requested to extend summer holidays due to high temperature.

Clearing the air, minister Poyyamozhi said, "Schools will reopen on the scheduled dates for Classes 1 to 12. As per discussions so far, there are currently no plans to delay school reopening."

Classes for students from 6 to 12 will begin on June 1, while schools for 1 to 5 are set to reopen on June 5.

Meanwhile, the department of TN Textbook Corporation is currently working on issuing textbooks and notebooks for students on the reopening dates.