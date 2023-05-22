PMK wants ousting of NLC

CHENNAI: Pointing out a claim made by Electricity Department Minister V Senthilbalaji, who said that Tamil Nadu is a power surplus state, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to shut down Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC).

In his statement, Anbumani expressed happiness that the State has become power surplus and able to sell 26 lakh units of power at Rs 9.76 each. "The State has a total generation capacity of 36,000 MW but the maximum demand is 18,000 MW to 19,000 MW. Even if the demand increases by 10 to 20 per cent, the department can manage," he said.

However, he asked why the government is allowing NLC, which provides lesser power by damaging the environment, even after becoming a power surplus state. "Out of total demand in the State, NLC's contribution is negligible. On May 19, the State's power demand was 17,389 MW. Of the total demand on the day, NLC contributed to only 407 MW," he added.

"Why are the State ministers and officials functioning as agents of NLC? The electricity minister himself claims that the State has become power surplus. Why do the ministers and officials say that the State will become dark if the land is given to NLC?" he asked.