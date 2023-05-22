TN: New cases drop to single digits; active Covid count dips to 92

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 7 new Covid cases on Monday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,411.

Two cases each were reported in Chennai, and Kanniyakumari, while a case each was reported Coimbatore, Ranipet and Thanjavur.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2% after 4,925 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The highest TPR of 2.1% was reported in Kancheepuram. Active cases in the State stood at 92 with the highest of 17 reported in the city.

A total of 15 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,72,240. No more Covid-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Toll stood at 38,079.