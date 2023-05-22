Last day to apply for Arts & Science Colleges in TN: Details

CHENNAI: Today (May 22, Monday) is the closing day for students to apply for admissions to undergraduate courses in Government Arts and Science Colleges.

Students can apply through the website http://tngaasa.in. l The deadline which was earlier on May 19, was extended till May 22.

The rank list of the students will be submitted to the appropriate colleges on May 23 following the submission of applications.

From May 25 to 29, there will be consultation for students belonging to special category students.

From May 30 and June 9, the first round of public consultation will be held, and the second phase will take place from June 12 to 20.

The Directorate of College Education had already announced that after the completion of the consultation, the classes for the first year students in Arts and Science Colleges will begin on June 22.

For the academic year 2023–2024, 164 Government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu began accepting applications on May 8.

