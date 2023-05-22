Kamal Kishore posted as director of welfare of differently-abled

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred A K Kamal Kishore, MD, Tamil Nadu Fibrenet, and posted as director of welfare of differently abled and cancelled the earlier GO, posting Kamal Kishore as Chengalpattu Collector.

The orders issued transferring A R Rahul Nadh as Thoothukudi collector is cancelled and Rahul Nadh will continue as Chengalpattu collector.

The government order also notified that the senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, health secretary will hold full additional charge for the post of principal secretary, special project implementation department vice , T Udayachandran holding additional charge. Finance secretary Udayachandran shall hold full additional charge for the post of Commissioner Archaeology.