Forest Minister takes a ‘Nature Walk’

Chief Minister MK Stalin is focusing attention on conserving forests and water bodies through Tamil Nadu Green Mission, TN Wetland Mission and TN Climate Change Mission, the Minister said. Tamil Nadu has the highest Ramsar sites in India.

Over 15 Ramsar sites exist in the state and in the budget, the state government decided to declare Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary as the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the state. It’s also announced that two more bird sanctuaries and wildlife sanctuaries would be declared. The state government also forwarded a proposal to declare Vagaikulam in Tenkasi and Sendirakillai in Cuddalore as Ramsar sites, the Minister added.