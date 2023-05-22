Forest Minister takes a ‘Nature Walk’
MADURAI: A team led by Minister for Forests M Mathiventhan took part in a programme titled ‘Nature Walk’ at a place near Velimalai Andavar Kovil of Idayapatti village, Madurai East Panchayat Union on Sunday. The programme was organised to mark the International Biodiversity Day, which falls on May 22.
Talking to reporters, the Forest Minister said the local villagers are instrumental in protecting the vibrant and flourishing biodiversity at Idayapatti, where tree species of Kadamba and innumerable herbs with medicinal values, birds and insects exist. Further, the Minister said wild animals such as slender loris, hedgehog, pangolin, spotted deer, wild boar could be spotted here. During an interaction with the local community, the villagers explained the importance of this biodiversity.
Chief Minister MK Stalin is focusing attention on conserving forests and water bodies through Tamil Nadu Green Mission, TN Wetland Mission and TN Climate Change Mission, the Minister said. Tamil Nadu has the highest Ramsar sites in India.
Over 15 Ramsar sites exist in the state and in the budget, the state government decided to declare Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary as the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the state. It’s also announced that two more bird sanctuaries and wildlife sanctuaries would be declared. The state government also forwarded a proposal to declare Vagaikulam in Tenkasi and Sendirakillai in Cuddalore as Ramsar sites, the Minister added.
Mathiventhan was accompanied by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, officials from the Forest Department, the local community and voluntary organisations.
