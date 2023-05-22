EPS demands CBI probe into hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: A day after BJP submitted a memorandum to the Governor for the removal of Excise Minister Senthilbalaji, the opposition AIADMK too handed over a representation to Governor R N Ravi demanding CBI inquiry over the deaths of over 20 people due to consumption of spurious liquor.

In the memorandum, AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the DMK government over 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the State citing the village administrative officer murder in Thoothukudi recently.

Claiming that even in Tasmac shops 'illicit' liquor was sold, the Opposition leader said that the government should take responsibility over the death of two persons after consuming liquor at a Tasmac bar at Tanjavur.

Stating that the bars attached to Tasmac liquor shops were functioning 24 hours, the former chief minister said more than 75% bars were illegally functioning across the State without valid licence.

"In Chennai alone more than 90% of the bars were functioning illegally,” he said adding that the government was losing revenue to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore due to the functioning of illegal bars at Tasmac shops.

Palaniswami also asked the Governor to conduct a detailed inquiry into the audio tape leak involving former Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Pointing out that the G-Square organisation, which was running under loss in 2021, was now, one of the leading construction company in the country, the AIADMK leader alleged that a loss to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore was incurred to the ex-chequer since the organisation have not paid the dues to the government, which is also giving priority and offers to the company.

The AIADMK leader also alleged that several irregularities were reported in the electricity department in connection with the installation of smart meters.

Before meeting the Governor, Palaniswami organised a rally, that was taken out from the the Little Mount intersection near the Raj Bhavan witnessed thousands of party workers.

While submitting the representation to the Governor, Palaniswamy was accompanied by several former AIADMK ministers, including Dindigul C Srinivasan, K P Munusamy, D Jayakumar and SP Velumani.

