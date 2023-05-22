Enthusiasts push for reviving Pudukkai’s glorious past

Much before modern musical notations took roots in the West, classical ragas were inscripted in Kudumiyanmalai temple in Pudukottai. The inscriptions from the 7th century AD carved on hard rocks of the cave temple contain classical ragas.

Built during the Pallava era, the temple stands testimony for king Mahendravarman’s expertise in music composition. He is said to have coined a new composition of Sangeernasadhi raga and carved it in Devanagari script.

It is said that Mahendravarman, also called Pallava I, ruled over the place between 630 and 660 AD. The music inscriptions are etched on rocks measuring 13 feet width and 14 feet length.

According to the researchers, Kudumiyanmalai inscriptions have seven sub sections which have the words like Madhyama grame, Sadja grame, Panchmi and Kaisiki Madyama, connected with music. The notations on the inscription have been coined for the veena instrument with seven strings but it can also be used for eight stringed veena. The inscription carries information on how they could be played with both.

Kudumiyanmalai was the major place for Pandiya, Chola, Vanadhirayar, Mutharaiyyar and Thondaiman kings. Though the place is under the control of ASI, the Tamil Nadu HR and CE department takes care of the temple and the devotees, cultural enthusiasts are allowed during morning and evening hours.

Porpanaikottai excavation aims to trace Indian history to Cauvery