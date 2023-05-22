Drop in yarn prices forces mills to cut operations by 50 pc

To repay the monthly bank loans and interest, as well as to foot high electricity bills, GST and increasing labour wages and ESI, PF, the spinning mill entrepreneurs are forced to sell yarn at low price. “The mills are incurring huge losses of about Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg of yarn. The price of yarn is not commensurate with the price of cotton and also the production cost. To overcome the crisis, the mill owners have decided to run mills at 50 per cent capacity. If the situation continues, they intend to shut down the mills completely,” they said.