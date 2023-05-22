DA case: Chargesheet filed against former minister KP Anbalagan

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday filed a chargesheet against former higher education minister KP Anbalagan and his family members in connection with disproportionate asset case registered for allegedly amassing illicit wealth to the tune of Rs.11.32 crore on 19 January 2022.

The case was registered against KP Anbalagan, his wife, A Malliga, his sons A Sasimohan, and A Chandramohan and 7 others.

During the investigation, searches were conducted in 58 places and certain incriminating materials were seized.

The investigation disclosed that Anbalagan had acquired assets in the form of buildings, bank balances, business investments, landed properties, machinery, ornaments and vehicles in his name and the name of his above family members and circulating the ill-gotten money in the trust by the name "Saraswathi Pachiappan Educational and Charitable Trust all to the extent of Rs 45.20 crore with the active aid of his close relatives namely P Ravisankar, P Saravanan and R Saravanakumar and close associates namely C Manickam, M Malliga and SS Dhanapal, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not account satisfactorily.

After completing the investigation, necessary sanction for prosecution was obtained from the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the Chargesheet was filed on Monday.