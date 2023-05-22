Aviation sector looks to produce jet fuel from atmospheric CO2

“Airlines are looking into jet fuel from atmospheric CO2 to offset emission. Direct Air Capture, a new technology, is under improvement to capture it from air and process it into a fuel that can be used in aviation industry,” explained Sumner. “The technology will not only cut the usage of fossil fuel in aviation but also reduce CO2 in the atmosphere.” It may be noted that combustion of 1 kg of jet fuel will produce 3.6 kg of CO2.