Trio from nomad tribe makes it big in Boards

CHENNAI: State’s Class 10 and 12 Board exam results this year, these three deserve a pride of place.

The trio, belonging to a nomadic tribal community (Boom Boom Mattukaran), from the Apparakudi village of Nagapattinam has won over societal, financial and academic struggles to score high marks.

S Santhosh, V Mukesh, and P Mullai Barathan, hail from Apparakudi village, where most of the families reel from financial constraints.

The support from Vanavil Trust in the form of evening classes proved a boon in their determination to clear Board exams with good marks.

The parents of these students, being thavil artists and daily wagers, earn a meagre salary and the families struggle to make ends meet.

The trust not only helped them prepare for the Board exams but also provided them with nutritious food after the classes so that they won’t go to bed hungry or suffer from malnutrition.

Santhosh, who studied Tamil medium in a government school in Katchanam, scored 410 marks out of 500 in Class 10. As Santhosh cannot afford tuition or other coaching classes, he joined Vanavil’s evening classes.

“I have been attending the evening classes to prepare better for the Board exam. The evening classes are conducted between 7 to 9 pm for students of classes 10, 11 and 12. For students like me, such guidance helps us score better marks,” said Santhosh.

Santhosh, with the ambition to pursue Civil Services, has planned to take the Biology/Maths stream.

Likewise, Mukesh scored 337 marks out of 500 in Class 10. Mukesh, who has a fascination for numbers, is planning to take the Commerce stream.

Class 12 student Mullai Barathan scored 375 marks out of 600 and is preparing to join an arts college and has applied for the same in his home district.

M Perilagan, a coach at Vanavil who trained these students since they were in Class 7, said, “As I knew these students since then, I am familiar with their financial and academic struggles. I am glad they performed well, beating societal and other hurdles.”