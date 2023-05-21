TNHB to place petition boxes in all offices

CHENNAI: State Housing and Urban Development Department minister S Muthusamy has announced to place petition boxes at Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) offices so that allottees, who are unable to get sale deeds for several years, can apply to receive the documents.

Addressing the press in Chennai, on Saturday, the senior minister said the boxes will be placed at 16 places across the state including the head office in Chennai. “Allottees can drop their applications with required documents, phone numbers and other details from June 3 to June 30,” he said.

He added that a committee will be formed to scrutinize the applications and recommendations will be given to TNHB based on which further action will be taken.

The arrangement is to avoid allottees waiting for officials to hand over the applications and resolve issues within 3 months, however as per the existing norms. Allottees who are given plots or houses can utilize the facility.

“Recently, special camps were conducted to provide sale deeds. More than 12,000 allottees benefited in the camps. Allottees have the responsibility to drop their applications with all the needed documents in the boxes. Based on a few complaints, the chief minister has urged the board to take measures to receive applications. Following the CM’s prodding, the initiative has been taken, “ he said.

To ensure scrutiny of the applications received in the boxes, staff of the board will collect them and send them to the committee once every 10 days. The board has launched an e-mail id, using which allottees can send their application and documents between June 3 and June 20. The e-mail id is tnhbptn@gmail.com.

“If any application could not be processed due to legal or other issues, the board will send a clear reply to the applicant explaining the reasons.” the minister added.