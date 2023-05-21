TNEA: Students' enrolment crosses 1.5 lakh

CHENNAI: With only couple of weeks left for the registration, the students, who have enrolled in the engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, have crossed 1.5 lakh. Similarly, the student's enrollment in Arts and Science colleges have also crossed 2.8 lakh.

The online registration started on May 5 for the students seeking engineering seats in colleges across the State and on the day one a total of 8,668 applications were received.

Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman said as on May 20, 6 pm as many as 1,63,936 students have enrolled to get engineering seats.

Stating that this year the total number of applications is expected to cross 3 lakh compared to previous year's figure of 2.7 lakh enrollment, the official said of the total about 1.6 lakh this year till now a total of 1,14,107 have paid the registration fees and 73,162 have uploaded the certificates.

Pointing out that the last date for online registration will be on June 4, the official said that the random number will be assigned on June 6. "The rank list will be published on July 12", he said adding "the counselling will begin from July 2 with special reservation candidates will be called before the students falling under the general category".

A senior official from Directorate of Collegiate Education said the total number of online application received as on May 20 was 2.8 lakh. He said the last date for online registration has been extended to May 22.