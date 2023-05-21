Sexagenarian gets 10-year jail term in Pocso case
CHENNAI: The special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) in the city sentenced a 61-year-old man to 10 years in prison for sexually harassing a six-year-old kid.
The case was heard by Judge M Rajalakshmi of the special court.
“The charges against the accused had been proved beyond doubt,” said the judge and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, with a fine amount of Rs 25,000.
The judge also ordered the government to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the victim.
The man had sexually harassed a six-year-old kid, who was living in his house.
The kid’s parents lodged a complaint in all women police station, Washermanpet, against the man on March 29, 2019.
According to the complaint the police registered the case.
