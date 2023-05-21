Several parts of Tamil Nadu to receive light to heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: The isolated rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu brought some respite from high temperatures for the last few days. Chennai and neighbouring districts remained cloudy and several districts including Theni, Sivagangai, Thiruvallur, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tirunelveli received rainfall.

A weather update from the Regional Meteorological Centre stated that the trough from North Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu now runs from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and Interior Karnataka. Under the given conditions, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The Regional Meteorological Centre stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur. The Regional Meteorological Centre also issued a thunderstorm warning for these areas.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38-40 degree Celsius at a few pockets over interior Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. RMC issued a warning stating that due to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather is very likely in isolated pockets of the State during this time.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely in some areas in the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be 36-37 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 28-29 degree Celsius.