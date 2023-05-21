Seize all BS IV vehicles, probe registration scam: HC to DGP

“In violation of the court diktat, more than 290 BS IV vehicles and 25 other vehicles had been registered fraudulently between November 1, 2020, and September 22, 2022. Therefore, the Transport Department has undertaken an exercise to identify such vehicles and cancel their registrations. Serious complications would arise if the petitioner ends up driving the car and meets with an accident, especially if its registration is cancelled. The car owners were not cooperating with the Transport officials in identifying the sellers of these vehicles,” he submitted.