Save Tamil palm leave manuscripts, PMK urges government

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the ancient Tamil palm leaves manuscripts are facing threat of damages, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to find out such manuscripts and take measures to transcript them.

In his statement, the senior leader said that it is learnt that 10 lakh manuscripts of ancient Tamil mathematics, astrology, sidda medicine and literature are lying in libraries, colleges, Universities and houses of huge land owners.

"Experts warn that if they are not published, they will be lost to damages. Government should heed to them, " he said.

He added that U Ve Swaminathan recovered several manuscripts and published them. "He published several Tamil literatures like Purananooru, Silapathikaram, Aingurunooru, Manimekalai and Jeevaga Chintamani. If all the manuscripts are collected and published, several literature can be unearthed. Moreover, it is said that there are only 10 manuscripts expert in the state who can read and transcript them. The government should train graduates in Tamil to read them," he said.

He also urged the government to constitute a separate institution to find and transcript the unfound manuscripts.

Meanwhile, party president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to close down 500 Tasmac wine shops in 3 days. "The minister announced in the state to close 500 shops on April 12. However none of the shops is closed, " he said in an another statement.