Nagaland Governor La Ganesan
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan PTI
TamilNadu

Nagaland Guv La Ganesan visits Chengalpattu temple

Security was beefed up ahead of the governor’s visit and armed police personnel were placed on security duty throughout the temple.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENGALPETTU: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan visited the Sri Patalatri Narasimha Perumal temple at Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district on Saturday and offered prayers.

Security was beefed up ahead of the governor’s visit and armed police personnel were placed on security duty throughout the temple.

The governor was welcomed by the Hindu Religious Charities Department and he participated in the special pooja held at the temple.

Former BJP executive KT Raghavan also participated in the pooja along with the governor.

It is said that La Ganesan visited the temple ahead of the Vaikasi festival that is to commence on May 24 and will end on June 7.

Chengalpattu Assistant Commissioner of Hindu Religious Endowment Department Lakshmikanth Bharathidasan, Temple Executive Officer Venkatesan and Manager Tamilselvan were present during the visit.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

temple
Chengalpattu
Nagaland
Governor La Ganesan
Singaperumal Koil
Chengalpattu District
Nagaland Guv L Ganesan
Nagaland Governor
Sri Patalatri Narasimha Perumal temple

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in