Nagaland Guv La Ganesan visits Chengalpattu temple

CHENGALPETTU: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan visited the Sri Patalatri Narasimha Perumal temple at Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district on Saturday and offered prayers.

Security was beefed up ahead of the governor’s visit and armed police personnel were placed on security duty throughout the temple.

The governor was welcomed by the Hindu Religious Charities Department and he participated in the special pooja held at the temple.

Former BJP executive KT Raghavan also participated in the pooja along with the governor.

It is said that La Ganesan visited the temple ahead of the Vaikasi festival that is to commence on May 24 and will end on June 7.

Chengalpattu Assistant Commissioner of Hindu Religious Endowment Department Lakshmikanth Bharathidasan, Temple Executive Officer Venkatesan and Manager Tamilselvan were present during the visit.