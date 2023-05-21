Guv interacts with war veterans at “Think To Dare” event at Raj Bhavan

"About our soldiers who made ultimate sacrifices for the nations, I have floated an idea and I am still pursuing it: in the village from which he came, in the near schools, can we place a photograph of that soldier, and on his day of martyrdom, an event expressing gratitude to him can be organised in his honour", he suggested.

He said the village will be proud of the soldier who sacrificed his life, and the students see the photograph every day in their school and feel proud of the martyred soldier.

The governor said Tamil Nadu has a strength of more than two lakh Ex-soldiers and war widows.

"One of the suggestions that I make when I meet Ex-Servicemen and their families at districts is to create a social media group in a particular area", he said.