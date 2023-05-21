Dowry: Man climbs atop mobile tower threatening to kill self in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A man threatened to die by suicide by climbing atop the cellphone tower in Thanjavur demanding to retrieve a piece of land that was usurped by his relatives with fake documents.

It is said, Kumar (50), a coolie from Thathampettai in Ariyalur married to Chithra from Kumbakonam and Chithra’s father Krishnan gave him a piece of land.

On Saturday when Kumar approached Krishnan to change the patta name to his wife Chithra, Krishnan reportedly told him that the land was sold by one of his relatives.

Frustrated Kumar went to Kovilacherry area and climbed atop the cellphone tower and threatened to kill himself.

On information, tahsildar Venkateswaran and Thirupananthal police rushed to the spot and held talks with Kumar. But, Kumar demanded they get back the land that was sold by his relatives.

He also demanded action against the revenue officials who transferred the name of patta with the fake documents.

After the officials assured action, Kumar climbed down with the help of the fire and rescue department.