Congress leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi
CHENNAI: On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress leaders paid floral tributes at his Sriperumbudur memorial here on Sunday.
Led by TNCC president KS Alagiri, a slew of leaders, including former TNCC chief KV Thankgabalu and scores of party workers showered flowers, petals and laid wreaths at the memorial near here, the site of his assassination in 1991.
Rajiv Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984 and 1989 was assassinated by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur during an election campaign.
‘Rajiv Jyothi’ (a flaming torch) was brought by cadre as homage.
Alagiri, along with several other leaders, including Su Thirunavukarasar paid floral tributes to a portrait of Rajiv Gandhi at Satyamurthy Bhavan here.
Showering encomiums, Alagiri said it was Rajiv Gandhi’s plan of action that led the nation towards modernisation, progress and growth.
