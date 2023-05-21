CITU demands Tangedco to fill vacancies, wage hike for gangmans

CHENNAI: Members of the CITU-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) on Saturday held a protest demanding Tangedco fill up existing vacancies, at least at the entry level, to reduce the workload of the employees.

The members also demanded wage hikes for gangmans and regularise the employment of about 5000 contract workers who were working for the past 10-15 years.

COTEE president T Jaisankar said that the union did not sign the wage settlement opposing the mention of the “right-sizing” of manpower along with the revision of work norms and staff patterns.

“There are over 62,000 vacancies in the Tangedco and Tantransco. Of them, 32,000 vacancies are entry-level like helpers and wiremen. We are demanding the management to fill up the vacancies at the entry-level to reduce the workload on the serving employees and accidents happing due to it, “ he said.

He said that about 9,600 gangmans recruited in 2021 were being denied any wage hike. “There were not provided with concessions during the training period like leave even after two years of their appointment. Those who suffered injuries during the work should be provided special level and they should be regularised without any delay, “ he said. Gangmans should be appointed as the field assistants, he demanded.

Contract workers who had completed 10 to 15 years of service should be regularised. “It is a long pending demand of about 5000 such contract workers. It should be considered,” Jaishankar said.