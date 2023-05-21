Annamalai-led BJP leaders meet Guv Ravi seeking intervention in hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP unit today has given representation to the governor R N Ravi for the removal of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise minister Senthil Balaji for the hooch related tragedy in the State.
In his representation, state BJP president K Annamalai claimed since May 2021, there has been a regular spike in the increase of drug and alcohol abuse-related cases like never before in Tamil Nadu.
Stating that this year's policy note of the state government states that there have been no hooch-related tragedies in the state during the past 14 years, the BJP leader said however, the recent deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu stand testament to this government's failure to prohibit the sale of illicit liquor in the state.
Alleging that the prime accused in the case was related to DMK, Annamalai said "the man arrested in Chengalpattu is the brother of DMK mandal vice president Maruvorr Raja, the prime source of supply of illicit liquor has constantly appeared alongside Tamil Nadu minority affairs minister Gingee Mastan".
"The primary responsibility of Senthil Balaji as minister of Prohibition and Excise is to curb illicit liquor in the state", he said adding "still, he seems devoted to increasing the revenue of TASMAC".
Claiming that the DMK government has misplaced priorities and cannot continue leveraging compensation as a methodology to cover its failures, Annamalai said "we request your kind intervention on this matter and Senthil Balaji and Gingee Mastan have failed to discharge their duties they have to be removed from their ministerial position immediately".
In a separate representation to the governor, Annamalai also alleged that Senthil Balaji had been involved in a major corruption in the cash-for-job scam, and being a minister has been threatening the victims.
Pointing out the Supreme Court order, the BJP leader said "the court observed, -- once a piece of information relating to the acquisition of a huge amount of illegal gratification in the matter of public employment has come into the public domain, it is the duty of the ED to register an information report.
"Senthil Balaji is under investigation by state police, there is every possibility that he will exploit his position as a minister to dilute the course of the investigation and wilfully delay the proceedings'', he said adding "we seek the dismissal of Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers for his irresponsible and nonsensical attitude in diluting his corruption case in violation of his oaths of office".
