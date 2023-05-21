Annamalai-led BJP leaders meet Guv Ravi seeking intervention in hooch tragedy

Claiming that the DMK government has misplaced priorities and cannot continue leveraging compensation as a methodology to cover its failures, Annamalai said "we request your kind intervention on this matter and Senthil Balaji and Gingee Mastan have failed to discharge their duties they have to be removed from their ministerial position immediately".

In a separate representation to the governor, Annamalai also alleged that Senthil Balaji had been involved in a major corruption in the cash-for-job scam, and being a minister has been threatening the victims.

Pointing out the Supreme Court order, the BJP leader said "the court observed, -- once a piece of information relating to the acquisition of a huge amount of illegal gratification in the matter of public employment has come into the public domain, it is the duty of the ED to register an information report.

"Senthil Balaji is under investigation by state police, there is every possibility that he will exploit his position as a minister to dilute the course of the investigation and wilfully delay the proceedings'', he said adding "we seek the dismissal of Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers for his irresponsible and nonsensical attitude in diluting his corruption case in violation of his oaths of office".