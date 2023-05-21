Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K PalaniswamiFile
TamilNadu

Act against illegal sales in Kovai: EPS

In a statement, the AIADMK leader also demanded the government to take action against two DMK functionaries, who allegedly murdered a person at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK government to take steps to stop illegal sales of liquor in Coimbatore district.

In a statement, the AIADMK leader also demanded the government to take action against two DMK functionaries, who allegedly murdered a person at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore.

Palaniswami claimed that with the support of Coimbatore DMK district secretary Ravi, the illegal sales of liquor is happening throughout the district. He also asked the state government to take action against the concerned police officials, who failed to stop the illegal sales of liquor in that region.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
EPS
Thondamuthur
DMK Government
AIADMK general secretary
illegal liquor sales

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in