Act against illegal sales in Kovai: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK government to take steps to stop illegal sales of liquor in Coimbatore district.

In a statement, the AIADMK leader also demanded the government to take action against two DMK functionaries, who allegedly murdered a person at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore.

Palaniswami claimed that with the support of Coimbatore DMK district secretary Ravi, the illegal sales of liquor is happening throughout the district. He also asked the state government to take action against the concerned police officials, who failed to stop the illegal sales of liquor in that region.