Aavin to sell packaged drinking water; floats tender for pet bottles

CHENNAI: After its success in the dairy industry, the state co-operative Aavin will foray into the packaged drinking water business.
Aavin has floated a tender for the procurement of 1,00,000 pet bottles for the purpose. It has been initially decided that the aforementioned number of bottles would be sold per day.
The bottles would range from half to one litre.
