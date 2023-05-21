TamilNadu

Aavin to sell packaged drinking water; floats tender for pet bottles

The co-operative will initially sell 1,00,000 bottles per day.
Water bottles; Aavin tender copy
Water bottles; Aavin tender copy
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After its success in the dairy industry, the state co-operative Aavin will foray into the packaged drinking water business.

Aavin has floated a tender for the procurement of 1,00,000 pet bottles for the purpose. It has been initially decided that the aforementioned number of bottles would be sold per day.

The bottles would range from half to one litre.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

aavin
Aavin water
Aavin to sell packaged drinking water
Aavin tender
Aavin drinking water

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in