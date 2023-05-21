Seized sea cucumbers in containers.
Seized sea cucumbers in containers.
TamilNadu

550 kg processed sea cucumbers seized

The Inspector said the processed sea cucumbers were about to be smuggled illegally into Sri Lanka by sea.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Large quantities of Sea cucumber, which is classified as marine endangered species under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, have been seized at Serankottai in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Coastal Security Group (CSG), Rameswaram unit, conducted a search in the house of S Lingam at Serankottai and found eight containers with sea cucumbers inside.

The sea cucumbers were found to be processed. It all weighed about 550 kilos, Inspector of Police Kanagaraj said.

The Inspector said the processed sea cucumbers were about to be smuggled illegally into Sri Lanka by sea.

The processed sea cucumbers were priced up to Rs 12,000 a kilo in Sri Lanka. However, the seized sea cucumbers were handed over to the Forest Department, Mandapam for further action, the Inspector said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Seized
Endangered Species
Sea cucumbers
Wildlife Protection Act
Ramanathapuram
Ramanathapuram district
Coastal Security Group
cucumbers
sea cucumbers seized
Serankottai
Rameswara

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in